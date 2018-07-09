Reminder: Civic Campus Redevelopment open house set for Wednesday, July 11

The next open house on the Civic Campus Redevelopment Project is scheduled for Wednesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Senior/Community Center at Ballinger Park, located at 23000 Lakeview Drive.

ARC Architects will present two concept designs for feedback from the public that will be further refined prior to a final open house in the fall. The city and architect team would like the community’s input on images related to the building exterior areas, parking area and public spaces such as the lobby, customer service counter and council chambers.

The project includes a new City Hall of approximately 18,000 square feet and an addition to the Police Station. It is funded by a $12.5 million voter-approved capital bond and will be constructed at the Civic Campus located at 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West, with the Fire Station, Library and Police Station.

After final design is approved in the fall, project documents will be prepared for submitting to the City for permit review. This will be followed by bidding for construction purposes taking place late spring of 2019 and ground breaking anticipated for late spring/early summer of 2019. The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

To learn more about the Civic Campus Project, visit www.cityofmlt.com/1922 or call 425-744-6209.