Reminder: City’s proposed biennial budget online for public review

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s proposed 2023-2024 biennial budget is now available online here. The budget details the city’s financial plans for the next two years and beyond.
The Mountlake Terrace City Council is continuing to review the proposed budget, with a potential vote Dec. 5.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.