Reminder: City to host Recreation Pavilion park cleanup in honor of National Day of Service

The City of Mountlake Terrace has set a park clean-up project day on Saturday, Sept. 15 in honor of National Day of Service.

The event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, is expected to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers should meet at the Recreation Pavilion parking lot (5303 228th St. S.W.) at 9 a.m. in comfortable work clothes, with gardening gloves and tools in hand.

The Recreation Park Advisory Commission (RPAC) and the Neighborhood Park Improvement Subcommittee (NPIS) invite the community to join them for a park cleanup event that coincides with the National “Day of Service” in remembrance of Sept. 11.

Groups should register with Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch, in advance, so assignments can be planned accordingly. Contact Mr. Courtmanch at 425-776-1811. Join this community cleanup effort – rain or shine.