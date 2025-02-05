Reminder: City to host Main Street open house Feb. 12 

The City of Mountlake Terrace is holding an open house for the Main Street and Town Center development projects from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Civic Campus.

The public is invited to attend the open house to learn about the latest Phase 2 design plan and provide feedback. Free food and beverages will be provided, and no reservation is needed.

There will be a brief presentation at 7 p.m. with public works, engineering, and community and economic development staff.

The Main Street Revitalization Project is a multiyear project that is designed to spur economic development in the City of Mountlake Terrace and help the city meet its target residential population growth of 63% by 2044.

The project is divided into multiple construction phases. Phase 1 (completed in 2020) rebuilt 236th Street Southwest from I-5 to 56th Avenue West.

Phase 2 is currently under final design, and right of way acquisition is underway. It consists of improvements on 56th Avenue West, between 236th Street Southwest and 230th Street Southwest, and 232nd Street Southwest and 234th Street Southwest, between 56th Avenue West and 58th Avenue West.

Currently, this area consists primarily of single-family homes, one-story businesses, narrow asphalt sidewalks and a wide road without bike lanes.

Phase 2 work will include:

– Reconstructing the deteriorating roadway pavement to allow two travel lanes, bike lanes and a center-turn lane.

– Replacing the curb and gutters and constructing sidewalks with tree wells.

– Installing LED pedestrian and street lighting.

– Upgrading storm drainage.

– Upgrading curb ramps to current Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

– Installing underground overhead utilities.

– Upgrading traffic signals to connect with the City of Lynnwood’s Traffic Control Center via fiber optic technology.

According to a city news release, safety has been a primary goal of the Main Street Revitalization Project throughout its development. The project is designed to improve safety for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists by implementing dedicated pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure where none currently exists or is severely lacking, the city said.