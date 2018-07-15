Reminder: City seeks volunteer to fill Arts Commission vacancy

The city is seeking a volunteer to fill a vacancy on its Arts Commission, which meets every third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

This position has a three-year term and expires on June 30, 2021. This position may be filled by either a resident or non-resident of Mountlake Terrace. The Arts Commission, along with the Friends of the Arts, organizes The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show.

Art Commission members help organize events, inform and advise the City Council, and get involved in the community. Volunteers use their time and talents to promote Mountlake Terrace and its events like National Night Out and Arts of the Terrace.

In most cases, board and commission members do not need specialized training or experience. They need dedication to attend regularly scheduled monthly meetings and a willingness to work in a team environment. Members find the experience fun and rewarding by meeting people with similar interests, learning about the city, and helping shape the future of Mountlake Terrace.

Applications are due July 20, 2018. Visit the city’s website for more details and an application at www.cityofmlt.com/450 or contact Virginia Olsen, City Clerk/Community Relations Director at 425-744-6206 or[email protected]. Candidates will be interviewed by a City Council subcommittee at a later date.