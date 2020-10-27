Reminder: City of MLT offering remote fitness, dance classes

A reminder that this week, the City of Mountlake Terrace’s dance and fitness program is booting up the new broadcast studio housed in the Mambo Room at the Recreation Pavilion.

The city invites you to look for something on the schedule that interests you and motivates you to move. Among the offerings are Yoga, Pilates, Senior Chair Fitness, Ballet, Jazz, Tap, pre-school dance and some new fitness classes geared to your lunch hour.

Review class descriptions and click on a class name to register via our DASH software program. Only adult and teen programs allow drop-in participation. Having a payment card attached to your account makes it easy to process your request to drop-in via phone call, voicemail or email. Contact Support Services, Renee Norton, at 425-640-3104 or rnorton@ci.mlt.wa.us at least 24 hours in advance of your class (Monday through Thursday) to reserve a space for a virtual drop-in.

If you have any questions, contact Dance Program Supervisor Chloe Davenport at cdavenport@mltwa.gov or 425-640-3107.