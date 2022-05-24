Reminder: City hosting Snohomish County pandemic recovery open house Wednesday

The Snohomish County Office of Recovery and Resilience is asking area residents for feedback on pandemic recovery needs at an upcoming series of public events. The City of Mountlake Terrace will host the first open house for District 4 on Wednesday, May 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Area residents are invited to attend the open house and provide their input as part of an important countywide engagement effort that will help to guide investment strategies for Snohomish County’s $160 million allocation under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The effort will include an in-person recovery event in each of five Snohomish County Council districts for major recovery issues such as human services and economic development.

Snohomish County Council District 4 includes residents of Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Bothell and Mill Creek.

Wednesday night’s event will have three parts:

– Resource tables where attendees can connect directly with different Snohomish County and community-based services. Participating organizations include the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Planning and Community Development, and Volunteers of America Western Washington.

– Voting session where attendees can vote for their top three recovery investment priorities to help guide county decision-making.

– A deep-dive recovery discussion on the top-voted issues. Residents can provide feedback on how they have been impacted by the pandemic and work alongside county staff to start to develop solutions and programs.

The open house’s resources for residents will include information about assistance for rent, utilities, childcare, food, employment and internet affordability. In addition, business and public health resources will also be available.

Childcare and kids activities will be provided on-site at no cost as well as pizza and ice cream. The event is free and open to the public and will include opportunities to connect directly with local elected officials and county staff on important pandemic recovery issues. Attendees do not need to stay for the entire event to participate.

More information about Wednesday’s event can be viewed here.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W.