Reminder: Christmas Day bus schedules for Community Transit, Sound Transit

If you are taking Community Transit or Sound Transit on Christmas, here’s the bus service schedule:

Community Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas. There is no commuter service to downtown Seattle and the University District.

Sound Transit Express service from Snohomish County: Route 512 , will operate on a Sunday schedule .

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed

All Community Transit and Sound Transit buses will return to regular weekday schedules on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Community Transit route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.

There is no Sounder commuter rail service on Christmas Day. All ST Express bus services will operate on Sunday schedules. Link light rail will also run on Sunday schedules.

More Sound Transit holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service .