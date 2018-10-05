Reminder: Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash Oct. 6

The Foundation for Edmonds School District’s 10th Annual Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash is set for Saturday, Oct. 6, sponsored by Virginia Mason and presented by the City of Lynnwood and Alderwood Mall.

Enjoy a fun community event complete with costume contests for humans and dogs, that also raises funds for district schools. Sign up with your favorite school team; schools are competing for fun prizes! There is still time to register in person Oct 4-5 at Advance Packet Pickup at Virginia Mason – Lynnwood , or on race day starting at 7 a.m. Can’t make the event? Consider signing up with your school as a Virtual Runner! Register today for this spooktacular event.

The location is Alderwood Mall at AMC/Loews Theater. Registration table opens at 7 a.m.; race starts at 9 a.m.

Fee is $7 for ages 0-12

$15 for ages 13-18

$35 for ages 18 plus