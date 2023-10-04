Reminder: Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament Oct. 7

The 15th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament is happening on Saturday Oct. 7 at College Place Middle School, proudly presented by Campbell Auto Group, Mercedes Benz of Lynnwood and Virginia Mason Fransiscan Health

Join the Foundation for Edmonds School District for the 5K, jamboree and futsal tournament — a fun event for the whole family. Pick up a passport booklet on the day and follow the instructions for a chance to win a prize. Enjoy face painting, food trucks, games and more during the jamboree. See the activity timeline for more details. You don’t want to miss this event, helping raise funds for schools and programs in the Edmonds School District.

Online registration deadline is at midnight Oct. 4 and in-person registration begins Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. The race route and parking map available below or at foundationesd.org.