Reminder: Celebrate nature with Earth Day park cleanup

Everyone is invited to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with a Volunteer Spring Cleanup on April 22.

A Mountlake Terrace tradition, this year’s event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with lunch provided after for volunteers. Meet at City Hall for introductions before fanning out across the Civic Campus and Veterans Memorial Park.

A limited number of tools will be available to share. Most folks prefer to bring their own, along with protective gloves and boots.