Reminder: Call for muralists from The Mural Project Edmonds, due July 9

The Mural Project Edmonds has announced its first Call for Muralists.

For Phase 1, to occur this summer, possible locations for new mural installations have been identified, and only two murals will be chosen, with a projected completion deadline of Sept. 30, 2018.

The locations are the northeast corner of 5th Avenue and Main Street (Sound Styles wall) and the east facing wall of the building housing The Mar.Ket fishmonger and eatery located at 508 Main St.

The all-inclusive budget for the two murals is $20,000 total.

The deadline for muralist applications is July 9 for consideration for Phase 1, expected to begin this summer.

To learn more about The Mural Project Edmonds or to submit your mural proposal, click here.