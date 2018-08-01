Reminder: Call for artists for 2018 Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show

Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission is seeking paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, 3-dimensional pieces and artisans’ works for its 40th Annual Juried Art Show.

Over $4,000 in prize money is available.

Arts of the Terrace is held Sept. 22–Oct. 7, 2018. Deadline for entries is Aug. 30. For more information, to view the prospectus or to enter, visit www.MLTarts.org or https://www.cityofmlt.com/379/Arts-of-the-Terrace.

For more information on the Arts of the Terrace call 425-771-7068 or email [email protected].