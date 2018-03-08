Reminder: Building Bridges dinner gala and auction set for Saturday, March 10

The 3rd annual MTHS Building Bridges Dinner Gala and Auction benefiting the Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club, Music Boosters and Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is set for Saturday, March 10, at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with appetizers, a plated dinner, a no-host bar and a silent action. A live auction and entertainment from JetCity Improv are also part of the gala.

More than 200 items, baskets, packages and services will be auctioned off at the event, including tickets to major amusement parks such as Disneyland and LegoLand, one-of-a-kind art, special wine packages, unique sports experiences and a seven-day stay at a Cabo San Lucas beach, golf and spa resort valued at $3,780.

The 2018 Building Bridges Dinner Gala and Auction is presented by City Wide Fence Company. For more information about the event, click https://mthssportsboosterclub.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/BuildingBridgesDinnerGalaAuction2018/tabid/873350/Default.aspx.