Reminder: Black Lives Matter solidarity event at Terrace Park Elementary Sunday

Terrace Park Elementary teachers have organized a Black Lives Matter Solidarity Event for the Terrace Park community Sunday, June 7 from noon to 1 p.m.

This is an independent event, not sponsored by the district/school. They want to “provide a space to come together as a community to support our students and families of color” and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

You can join the event at 56th Avenue West and 222nd Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace, from the ballfields to 232nd, or farther as needed.