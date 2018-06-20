Reminder: Become a Waste Warrior through recycling/composting class starting June 23

Curious about recycling? Like to share what you know? Want to make a difference in your community?

Snohomish County and WSU Extension are offering a three-day course, “Become a Waste Warrior,” on Saturdays, June 23-July 7 from 10 a.m-4 p.m. at McCollum Park – 600 128th St. S.E., Everett

Learn about recycling, composting and more from a mix of

expert presenters, hands-on training, and local field trips.

This three-day course is modified from the Master Recycler/Composter program.

For more information, visit http://tinyurl.com/wsu-scs.

Questions? Email [email protected] or call 425-357-6027.