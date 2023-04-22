Reminder: Ballots on South County Fire annexation vote due April 25

A reminder that ballots are due by Tuesday, April 25 in the special election to decide whether the cities of Mountlake Terrace and Brier should be annexed to the South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue Regional Fire Authority (South County Fire).

Both Brier and Mountlake Terrace currently contract with South County Fire to provide fire and emergency medical services (EMS). The city pays for these services out of the taxes it collects from property owners. If annexation is approved, Mountlake Terrace and Brier would become part of the regional fire authority and property owners would pay South County Fire directly for fire and EMS starting in 2024. Both cities’ residents would also vote in fire authority elections and be eligible to run for fire commissioner.

Both cities have held information sessions in recent weeks about annexation proposal.Brier residents can find answers to frequently asked questions at the City of Brier website, www.ci.brier.wa.us. Mountlake Terrace residents can find more information about the measure, including a recording of an April 12 meeting as well as a list of answers to frequently asked questions, on Mountlake Terrace’s fire annexation webpage here.

To count, ballots must be postmarked by April 25 or placed in a ballot box by 8 p.m. that day. The Mountlake Terrace ballot box is available at the Civic Campus, 23204 58th Ave. W.