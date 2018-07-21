Reminder: Backpack and school supply giveaway at TCC Verizon Sunday, July 22

Students in need of backpacks and school supplies can get one for free from TCC Verizon’s location in Lynnwood on Sunday, July 22.

It’s part of the chain’s annual backpack and school supply donation. This year, 187,000 backpacks will be donated to 1,200 locations nationwide, including one in Lynnwood.

“We are thrilled to support the education of our youth in our communities,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “By providing families across the country with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set children up for success.”

Families are invited to go to TCC, located at 19620 Highway 99, Ste. 110, between 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 22 to pick a backpack. Each backpack will contain various supplies, including paper, pencils, a pencil box, folders and glue. One backpack will be given to each child present on a first-come, first-served basis as supplies last.

To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Customers can also connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.