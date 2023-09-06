Reminder: Annual fall parks cleanup set for Sept. 9 at MLT Civic Campus

A parks cleanup for the National Day of Service will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9. Volunteers should meet at the Civic Campus in outdoor clothes, with gardening gloves and tools.

The Recreation and Park Advisory Commission and the Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee invite everyone to join. Children who participate will receive a voucher for a free recreation swim at the Recreation Pavilion that afternoon.

“This is a fun way to meet your neighbors and give back to the community,” said Jeff Betz, Recreation and Parks Director.

Groups should register in advance with Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch at 425-776-1811, kcourtmanch@mltwa.gov.