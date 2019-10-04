Reminder: 56th and 236th intersection closure Oct. 6-11

To accommodate paving for the Main Street Revitalization Project, the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace will be fully closed beginning Sunday morning Oct. 6 through Friday evening, Oct. 11.

The closure will allow for base layer paving of the northern side of 236th Street Southwest.

With rain forecasted, the end dates of the closure may shift by one or more days. The City of Mountlake Terrace advises residents to follow the city’s Facebook or Twitter accounts or city website for updated information on any changes to this schedule.

Traffic will be detoured onto 58th Avenue West and alternate travel routes are strongly advised. Drivers should expect significant traffic delays during construction.

Businesses near this intersection will remain accessible throughout the closure and the city encourages the community to continue to visit them during this time.

Following this paving work, travel within the construction zone will generally return to normal until the top-most asphalt layer can be paved in warmer spring weather. Work by the city’s contractor and utility companies is expected to continue throughout the fall and winter along roadway shoulders and not impact traffic.