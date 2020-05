The annual Edmonds Jazz Connection — which has been showcasing some of the Pacific Northwest’s best high school jazz programs for the past 20 years, was canceled this year due to COVID-19. To commemorate the event’s 20th anniversary, Jim Blossey of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club — which hosts the event — put together this video with photos of performances from the past two decades. (The music is from Blossey’s stock music library.)