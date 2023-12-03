Relocation of USPS Mountlake Terrace sorting center can’t be confirmed

Although changes are coming to the United States Postal Service’s delivery infrastructure, the relocation of the Mountlake Terrace sorting center annex cannot be confirmed.

An anonymous tip to MLTnews suggested that in late February 2024, the United States Postal Service (USPS) sorting center annex in Mountlake Terrace would be moved to an Everett building owned by USPS, and delivery drivers would begin their day at that facility.

Further, the rumor was that USPS would be breaking its lease at the current Mountlake Terrace location to make the move.

According to USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Kim Frum, USPS will make moves to save costs and promote efficiency over time. However, she could not give information on the status of the Mountlake Terrace annex other than it “is not a permanent location.”

“As we move forward with this initiative, customers will see no changes to their local post office retail operations,” Frum said. “No post offices will be closed, and P.O. box service will not be changed.”

“Our employees will benefit from this new model through upgraded, modern workplaces. There will be no career employee layoffs as part of this effort,” she added. “Any movement of employees will be done in accordance with the respective collective bargaining agreement.”

If anything, the sorting centers are gaining more infrastructure. Frum said one of the U.S. Postal Services’ initiatives through its Delivering for America plan is to create sorting and delivery centers. Fourteen are now open, with nine more scheduled to open by the end of 2023.

The reason for the overhaul is wear and tear on an outdated system. According to Frum, the antiquated network has created significant financial losses, increased maintenance costs, deteriorated workplace conditions for employees, and “failed to efficiently integrate mail and package processing and delivery.”

Frum said that transforming the network is necessary and a cornerstone of improving the organization’s financial stability by utilizing existing postal-owned buildings where significant upgrades will be implemented.

Further, she said the upgrades would improve a business customer’s local, regional and nationwide market reach to offer – in many cases – same-day or next-day delivery.

The leased Mountlake Terrace annex is used exclusively by carriers delivering to the 98125 and 98155 ZIP codes of northeast Seattle, Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

You can more information on the Delivering for America plan here.

— By Rick Sinnett






