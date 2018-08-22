Relief from smoky conditions expected Thursday

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency expects smoky conditions to greatly improve Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.

According to the agency’s Wednesday afternoon forecast, smoke levels remained “Unhealthy” for everyone Wednesday. However, smoke is expected to begin moving east sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday. By the end of the day Thursday, residents throughout Puget Sound should experience some relief.

A Stage 1 Burn Ban remains in effect due to poor air conditions. Click here for more information.