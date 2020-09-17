Relief from smoky air expected by end of week

Relief is still expected Thursday night or Friday from wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region for the past week.

According to a joint announcement from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and the health departments of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, air quality throughout the Puget Sound region continues to be unhealthy, and residents are advised to stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible.

A storm predicted for Thursday evening or Friday is expected to begin clearing out the smoke, the agency said.