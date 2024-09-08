REI moving to a bigger store in Lynnwood – date unknown

REI has outgrown its Alderwood Mall location and is looking to move across I-5 to a bigger store in Lynnwood.

A recent report in the The Seattle Times said that REI’s 22,000-square-foot Alderwood store will be moved to a 39,000-square-foot former Dick’s Sporting Goods location next to Lynnwood’s Nordstrom Rack and that a 10-year lease has been signed.

“Vestar, the developer behind the shopping center, already lists REI as a tenant in the space,” the story said.

So, the big question is no longer “will they” but “when?”

Although REI has not made an official announcement, a spokesperson for REI Co-op Communications did confirm with My Neighborhood News Network that permits have been filed with Snohomish County.

“We have not conveyed dates or details about either store,” the spokesperson said.

REI said it will issue a press release for closure of the old store and opening dates for the new location as more information is available.

— By Rick Sinnett