REI Co-op’s new Lynnwood location offers community room for nonprofits, other features

REI Co-op opened the doors to its new store at the Alderwood Parkway Shopping Center Saturday, March 28. With twice the floor space as the former Alderwood Mall location, the new space features a community room for outdoor-focused nonprofits and a resupply section for clothes and shoes for REI members only.

Store Manager Nikki Mashapure, who had worked at the Alderwood Mall location since 2022, said local nonprofit partners may use the room as their meeting space for free.

“Our local nonprofits that are working to create equitable access to the outdoors or work to protect our public lands to create accessibility to the outdoors are welcome to contact any manager on our team if they would like to be considered to use that space,” Mashapure said. “REI will typically partner with 501(c)(3) organizations that are focused on outdoor conservation and protecting and maintaining our outdoor spaces. So there are organizations that will do local trail projects to maintain our trails and spaces and other areas and groups that are working with like our local cities to maintain our parks and our local outdoor recreation.”

REI staff also use the community room to provide workshops and classes and help introduce community members to new activities so that they can get outside and try something for the first time, Mashapure added.

The resupply service in the back of the store is where products that cannot be resold as brand new are marked down and resold at 30% to 90% of their original retail price to REI members, Mashapure continued.

“We’ve also started to implement a trade-in program where our members can bring in gently used products that they no longer want to use, and they can trade in that eligible product for a gift card that they can come back and use to buy other items at any REI,” she said. “Or they can use that [card] online, and we will resell that trade-in product through our resupply areas.”

REI Co-op will hold a two-day celebration at the store’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 4-5. It will include about 25 outdoor vendors, community partners, an outdoor social and more.