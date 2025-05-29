Rehearsals start in September for Northwest Girlchoir 

Students in grades 1-12 are invited to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s choirs for an open rehearsal during visiting days Monday, June 9- Wednesday, June 11.
The group welcomes all girls and gender identities beyond the binary, fostering inclusivity and diversity within the community. Visit www.northwestgirlchoir.org/visiting-days-2025 to learn more and sign up.
Northwest Girlchoir also has openings in their treble choirs for singers in grades 1-12.
Non-Auditioned Choirs: Online registration will open Monday, June 9, for singers entering grades 1-4 to join Liebe or Yǒu Yì. Members learn music in a fun and nurturing environment as they prepare for exciting mainstage concerts. Sign up online at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/non-auditioned-choirs!
Auditioned Choirs: Singers entering grades 4-12 can request an audition taking place June 17 and June 18 to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s progressive-level choirs this fall. Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/auditioned-choirs.
Tuition Assistance: Tuition assistance is available for every choir level, and families are encouraged to apply. Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.
