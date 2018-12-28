Registration underway for January swim lessons in MLT

Registration for January 2019 swimming lessons at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion are underway. Registration can be done either online or in person.

Swim lesson schedules are available online or can be picked up in the Recreation Pavilion lobby. To create a new account, go to www.cityofmlt.com/373/Recreation and follow the directions. Or go to the Apple App Store or Google Play to download the DASH App.

Registration for January 2019 swimming lessons at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion are underway. Registration can be done either online or in person.

lessons will begin on Jan. 7 and 8, and weekend lessons will begin on Jan. 11, 12 and 13.

If you are unsure of your children’s level, aquatic staff will conduct a swim skill evaluation for correct placement. Contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.