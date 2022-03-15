Registration starts March 16 for spring classes at Creative Retirement Institute

Registration opens Wednesday, March 16 for the spring session of the Creative Retirement Institute (CRI), the lifelong learning program at Edmonds College.

The spring session lasts from April 4 to June 9. Classes of various lengths and start dates are offered. By now, you may have received in the mail a copy of the course offerings, but if not you can find all the information you need at www.edmonds.edu/cri.

The classes cover a broad selection of topics, from Jazz Appreciation and Mary Oliver’s Poetry, to Contemporary Economic Issues and the Great Museums of Philadelphia. There are 29 great topics to choose from. Spring classes will be conducted online, but organizers hope that to bring back in-person classes in the fall.

Each year, CRI enrolls several hundred participants who enjoy learning from skilled teachers, many of whom are retired university professors. Most students enroll for at least two classes.