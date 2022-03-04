Registration opens March 7 Mountlake Terrace summer camps

Registration opens Monday, March 7, for children’s summer activities and camps offered by Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks. Dance Camps registration will follow on March 14.

The various programs serve ages 3 and up, making Mountlake Terrace the place to be for summer.

Highlights:

— Aqua Kids is for ages 5-7 who love the water. The half-day camp has nine week-long sessions, with themes such as construction, dinosaurs and pirates, and related crafts and activities. On Fridays, they celebrate with canoeing and barbecuing at Ballinger Park.

— Dance camps and dance classes are available for ages up to 16. Areas of focus include ballet, creative, jazz and lyrical, with a presentation every Friday.

— Day camps are for kindergarten through seventh grades. Each week has a theme with games and crafts, and the groups enjoy outdoor activities and field trips. These run June 27 through Aug. 31, and options are available for extended care before or after the workday.

— Sports and specialty camps include half-day and full-day schedules. Depending on their interests, children can hone their skills in baseball, basketball, cheerleading, jumping rope, tennis and volleyball. Off the courts, they can choose knitting, LEGO® engineering, sewing, and more.

— HappyFeet Soccer classes help support creativity, gross motor skills and positive self-concept. This is a Sunday afternoon program from June 5 through July 10.

— Junior Kids Krew is a happy and safe preschool childcare program for ages 3-5. It runs on a monthly basis.

For more information about specific programs, or to register, visit www.mltrec.com/summer, or contact childcare@mltwa.gov or 425-776-9173 ext. 0. The summer camp registration for March 7 will start promptly at 9 a.m.

For more information about this news release, contact Jeff Betz, Recreation and Parks Director, at 425-640-3101 or jbetz@mltwa.gov.