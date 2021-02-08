Registration open for Leadership Snohomish County Racial Equity Class of 2021

Leadership Snohomish County will host its third Leadership for Racial Equity (LFRE) cohort beginning May 26, 2021.

Registration is open at www.leadershipsc.org.

According to a Leadership Snohomish County announcement, LFRE is a five-month certification program that builds and strengthens the capacity of multi-sector leaders to affect racial equity changes across business, government and non-profit organizations. Participants will learn, among other things, the skills necessary to dismantle institutional and structural racism within their organizations, while developing a sustainable network of professional contacts throughout Snohomish County and surrounding areas.

The Leadership for Racial Equity Class of 2021 will begin with a two-day kick off on May 26 and 27, and meet monthly after that. Due to the professional nature of the cohort, registration is limited to 35 participants to allow quality access to speakers and others within the cohort. Cost per person is $3,500, with a non-profit rate and scholarship support available. For more information, contact Chad Pritt at chadp@leadershipsc.org.

To learn more about Leadership Snohomish County leadership development programs and services, visit leadershipsc.org.