Registration now open for virtual MLT 5K

Registration is now open for the MLT 5K Fun Run & Walk, a virtual event on Saturday, July 24 that benefits Mountlake Terrace elementary schools.

With continuing uncertainty around large gatherings due to COVID, and having had to cancel last year’s event, the Cedar Way Elementary PTO Board decided to host a virtual race this year. The 5K is the school’s biggest annual fundraiser and money raised provides educational enrichment for art supplies, musical instruments, P.E. equipment, library books and more. The race raises funds for Terrace Park Elementary and Mountlake Terrace Elementary as well, with runners able to choose which school they would like their registration to benefit.

“Because it is a virtual race, you can participate from anywhere,” said Robin Rousu, co-vice president of the Cedar Way PTO. “You can also sleep in a little and go as slow or as fast as you want to. We all need a little extra flexibility this year and hope that local runners and families will continue to support the event and help keep things going so we can run and walk together in-person again next year!”

Runners and walkers will participate outdoors in their own neighborhoods. When they register, they will be sent a race in a box, which will include an official race bib, race shirt, safety pins and other swag. There will be fun, interactive online activities and photo sharing on race day. The entry fee for adults is $30 each and youth 17 and under are $20.

The event is made possible by business sponsors Gesa Credit Union, Golden Insurance, Mountlake Family Dentistry, MLTnews and Verdant Health Commission, as well as family sponsors from the Cedar Way Elementary community.

More information is available on the race website: www.cedarwaypto.org/mlt5k