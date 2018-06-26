Registration now open for Verdant’s Summer Teen Cooking Academy this July

Is your teen a budding chef who wants to explore new tastes and techniques?

Teens and preteens ages 11-15 with experience in the kitchen are invited to join Registered Dietitian Amy Reuter to explore more advanced cooking knowledge and skills in this three-part series.

Learn the science of cooking while making fresh mozzarella cheese. Prepare a variety of foods to showcase the diverse roles of eggs. Explore the concept of taste using flavor blends.

For each session, the class will experiment, make several predictions, test them out in the “kitchen lab” and conclude with a daily tasting. The program runs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 10-12 from 1-3 p.m. each day at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. SW in Lynnwood.

The fee per person is $15, and scholarships are available to those who qualify. Pre-registration is required. Learn more on Verdant’s website.

This Cooking Academy is not intended for beginning cooks – it is designed for teens ages 11-15 with experience in the kitchen.

What to expect: In Verdant’s Summer Cooking Academy, teens work together in a fun environment led by a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist who can teach you how to create, prepare, and enjoy delicious, healthy foods.

Each session is two hours long – a combination of standing, sitting and cooking in a kitchen lab environment.

This three-part series is limited to a minimum of eight and maximum of 12 participants.

Sessions will include small and large group activities.

Each session will include a tasty sample of the day’s activities.

Please wear comfortable clothing, closed-toe shoes and tie back long hair.