Registration now open for spring 2024 parent leadership and advocacy course

Learn how to take action and make a difference in your community and in your child’s school by signing up for the Institute for Parent Leadership and Advocacy (IPLA) — a free online advocacy and civic participation course for Washington parents and those who work with families.

Spring 2024 registration is now open for anyone living in Washington state.

According to organizers, the 11-week online course will help participants understand how Washington’s local and state systems are structured, how they can become fully engaged in their community and public schools, speak confidently with decision-makers, and advocate for what matters most to them.

Classes start Saturday, March 2 and end Saturday, May 11. They are available in both English and Spanish.

Learn more and apply here.