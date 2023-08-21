Registration now open for Sept. 10 Edmonds Classic Car Show

Registration is now open for the Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, set for Sunday, Sept. 10 in downtown Edmonds.

Entry fee is $35 if pre-registered. The application must be received by Sept. 1. The day-of-registration fee is $45 — spot not guaranteed.

You can download a PDF of the registration here to mail in. It must be received in the Chamber office before Sept. 1:

Volunteers receive free registration. As a special thank you to volunteers, if you are planning on bringing a show car to the event your registration fee will be waived. Sign up to volunteer first before you register your vehicle. You’ll be sent a promo code in your volunteer confirmation email to use in your event registration. Register to volunteer here.

Schedule Time Parking and set up 6:30 – 9:45 a.m. Participating vehicle registration closes 9:45 a.m. Show officially starts – Open to public 10 a.m. Awards presentation begins at the Fountain 3:30 p.m. Conclusion of Event 4 p.m. Streets reopen – all cars must be legally parked 5 p.m.

Participating show vehicles (pre-registered and day-of):

All entries must be 30 years or older (1993).

Parking closes at 9:45 a.m. No vehicles will be admitted after 9:45 – even if you pre-registered.

Spots are not guaranteed for day-of registrations.

Parking for pre-registered vehicles begins around 6:30 am. Day-of show registration begins around 7:30 am. Please be patient – volunteers are working hard.

There is no assigned or reserved parking. Your vehicle will get placed where it makes sense for the event.

Car show committee members reserve the right to review all entries to meet vehicle criteria and deny entry without refund if criteria are not met.

There is no early departure. You must stay for the entire duration of the show. This is required by Edmonds police for pedestrian safety.

All judged class winners agree to stay and participate in awards display after the show.

The fire department requires 16 feet of clearance down the center of the road; all cars and motorcycles must be parked accordingly.

No pets allowed – leave them at home.

No refunds – no exceptions. If you are not able to attend, your registration fee is retained as a donation to the chamber to help cover the labor and equipment costs of planning and producing this event that is free to the public.

Returned checks invalidate registrations.

Driving your vehicle into the event

Participating vehicle entrance: enter from South on 5th Avenue South beginning at Pine Street.

Trailer parking for participants is available on 5th Avenue north of Bell Street on the day of the show. You’ll drop your car off inside the event then drive the trailer to the designated trailer parking.

Learn more about the car show here.