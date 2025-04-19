Registration now open for PawsWithCause Pet Painting Party at MLT Library May 17

Register now for the PawsWithCause Pet Painting Party from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 17 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Space and supplies are limited. Register each participant in advance to secure your spot. For ages 6 and older.

This event is to promote adoption from local shelters. If you have allergies, please keep in mind that kittens will be on site.

School-aged children, teens and adults are invited to paint portraits of real shelter pets to help showcase these animals and encourage adoption.

Organizers will provide all the materials you need, including paints, brushes and pre-sketched canvases, so no prior experience is necessary. All skill levels are welcome.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

PawsWithCause is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of abandoned animals through public awareness, community education and financial support for animal rescues and shelters.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.