Registration now open for Middle School STEM Camp at MTHS this summer

Enrollment is now open for the Middle School STEM Camp at Mountlake Terrace High School Aug. 22-24.

The camp is open to all sixth- and seventh-grade students, with your choice of a morning session from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or an afternoon session from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $100 and proceeds help fund the MTHS STEM Clubs.

You can use the QR code on the flyer above to register and submit payment.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.