Registration now open for July 27 Mountlake Terrace 5K Fun Run/Walk

The 2019 Mountlake Terrace 5K Fun Run/Walk, an annual benefit for local public elementary schools, is set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, with day-of registration and packet pick-up starting at 7:45 a.m. The course starts and ends at Mountlake Terrace High School. The out and back course winds through the Terrace Creek Park trail and MLT neighborhoods. This family event is good for runners, walkers and families with little ones in strollers.

The race is hosted by the Cedar Way Elementary Parent Teacher Organization. Proceeds raised benefit Cedar Way Elementary students, as well as students at Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Terrace Park Elementary. Over the past several years, the Mountlake Terrace (MLT) Fun Run has raised thousands of dollars for student activities, like field trips and assemblies, as well as materials for school art, music, library and physical education programs.

In addition to a great work out, all participants have a chance to win one of many wonderful raffle prizes.

Register at http://cedarwaypto.org/mlt_5k_fun_run. Race shirts are available for anyone who registers through July 10.

Registration is $30 for an adult and $20 for a youth ($25 if registered after July 10).

Parking is available in the high school parking lot. Water/light snacks will be provided.

Schedule is as follows:

7:45 a.m. – Registration / Packet pick-up

8:30 a.m. – Race start

9:30 a.m. – Awards/prizes