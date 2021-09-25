Registration now open for free Edmonds School District Move 60 program for grades 2-6

Registration is now open for Move 60, a free Edmonds School District before- and after-school exercise and physical activity program for 2nd-6th graders.
The program is offered at all 23 district elementary schools four days a week, 60 minutes a day. Fall session starts Oct. 4.
For program times and to register at your school, visit bit.ly/ESDMove60
