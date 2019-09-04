Registration now open for fall Edmonds CC classes

Getting the classes you want at the time you want them is a top priority for students. The secret: Register early.

“Core classes, like English and math, that are required as prerequisites for upper-level classes and graduation tend to fill quickly,” said Kim Chapman, Edmonds Community College’s dean of Humanities and Social Sciences Division. “If you wait to register, you’ll be less likely to get the days and times you need and the teachers you want.”

Students can apply for admission at no cost, view the fall quarter class schedule, and register – all online at edcc.edu.

Edmonds CC offers daytime, evening, and online classes. Registration for fall quarter is now open, and classes start Monday, Sept. 23. Fall quarter ends Dec. 13.

Spotlight on fall classes:

Accounting Fundamentals, Accounting 101, 8:30-9:20 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. 5 credits. This class covers beginning accounting fundamentals, including journalizing, posting, financial statements, and computer applications. Additional sections and times available.

Project Management, Business Management 270, meets 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays. 5 credits. Learn the basics of working in a project team. Create plans that identify project scope, constraints, stakeholders, and risks, then explore customer needs and requirements. Includes an introduction to scheduling. Team and communication skills emphasized.

Web Development, Computer Information Systems 241, online class. 5 credits. This class covers website development using HTML5, approached from a source code perspective. Covers tags, forms, linked objects, CSS3, frames, tables, and introduction to the use of scripting. Students build multi-page websites.

Manufacturing Basics, Engineering Technology 110, meets 9:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 5 credits. Introduction to basics of manufacturing, including personal protective equipment (PPE), safety practices, and the proper use of equipment to perform basic manufacturing processes such as drilling and cutting on commonly used materials, including metals and composites.

Fall Garden Practices, Horticulture 170, meets 8-11:50 a.m. Fridays. 3 credits. Introduction to basic landscape installation and preservation practices for fall, including fall turf and planting bed management, planting and transplanting techniques, and equipment operation.

A complete class schedule is available at edcc.edu/schedule.