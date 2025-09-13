Registration now open for Edmonds School District after-school Pungmul Program

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Edmonds School District Visual & Performing Arts Department during the 2025-26 school year will continue to offer an after-school Pungmul Program for students in grades 6-12. No musical experience is required — just bring your energy and curiosity.

Pungmul is traditional Korean folk music that features lively drumming, colorful costumes and dance movements that celebrate community and culture. Students will learn to play traditional instruments like the janggu (hourglass drum), buk (barrel drum), kkwaenggwari (small gong) and jing (large gong), while also exploring the cultural traditions behind the music.

The group meets twice weekly from 4:15-5:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School. Students will also have the chance to perform at school assemblies, community festivals and cultural events throughout the year.

For more details and to complete the registration form, visit the Edmonds Pungmul Pae website.