Registration now open for Brookview Summer Soccer Camp

Registration is now open for the Brookview Summer Soccer Camp, a popular week-long camp this July in Brier.

The camp will run July 8-12 from 10:30 to noon at Brier Park and is for kids age 2 through the sixth grade. Cost of the camp is $25. Space is limited at this popular camp and often fills quickly.

For more information about the Brookview Summer Soccer Camp or to register, click https://www.brookviewchurch.com/soccer-club. The Brookview Summer Soccer Camp is sponsored by Brookview Church in Brier.