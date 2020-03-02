Registration for kindergarten, new students for 2020-21 school year opens March 4

The Edmonds School District will begin registering kindergarten students (or students new to the Edmonds School District) for the 2020-2021 school year on March 4.

Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2020 to be eligible for kindergarten. Students turning 5 years old between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 may be evaluated for early entrance into kindergarten by successfully passing a screening to determine readiness. Parents must submit an application by May 27 to schedule an evaluation for their child.

To request a parent packet that explains the process and associated costs, contact Shelley Roehl at roehls@edmonds.wednet.edu or 425-431-7176.

Each student in the Edmonds School District is assigned to a school by their address. Parents are advised to go to www.edmonds.wednet.edu to access Neighborhood School Finder to find out which school their child will attend, or contact:

Madrona K-8 and Maplewood Parent Cooperative programs are district-wide choice programs. Contact those schools for information about their lottery process: Madrona, 425-431-7979; Maplewood, 425-431-7515.