Registration begins Nov. 16 for Creative Retirement Institute winter term 2021

For those cold, gray, wet days ahead, the Creative Retirement Institute invites you to enjoy one of the many classes planned for winter term. There are more than 30 classes to choose from, and classes will once again be taught using the Zoom platform.

CRI classes cover a breadth of topics. In January, you could delve into Shakespeare and WWII history, then migrate to ancient Chinese history and a scientific but understandable class on climate change. In February you could learn about the survivors of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, tap your feet to jazz that appeared during the Atomic Age, and then get your brain cells moving with an in-depth look at the synergistic/incompatible roles of democracy and capitalism. Finally, you could finish off the term in March with a look at the positive and negative effects of viruses and an eye-opening class on how the borders in the Middle East were drawn. A complete list of the courses and the names of their instructors is below.

To register for a course, click on CRI Registration. Once you are at The Creative Retirement Institute page, go to “How to Register” on the right-side bar. Click on this and you will be taken to detailed instructions about registering for classes. And if you would like a hard copy of the description of the courses, the bios of the instructors, and the calendar, click anyplace in the picture of the brochure cover (picture at right) and you will be taken to a 10-page printable PDF.

If you want a quick refresher on how to use Zoom, information is available on the CRI website. To find it, click on “Zoom Resources” on the right-side bar.

If you still need help registering for a class or using Zoom, email cri@edcc.edu or leave a message at 425-640-1830.