Registration begins Dec. 1 for MLT Dance Academy

Registration opens Dec. 1 for the City of Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy’s second semester, with classes running Feb. 6 through June 17.
While the Dance Academy program is based on a full school year’s curriculum and dancers must meet the minimum age as of Sept. 1, 2022, students may enter the program any time during the year. All dancers are evaluated in their first class for proper placement at the teacher and directors discretion.
For more information, contact Chloe Davenport at 425-640-3107 or visit the www.mltrec.com/435/Academy-Classes.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.