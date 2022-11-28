Registration begins Dec. 1 for MLT Dance Academy

Registration opens Dec. 1 for the City of Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy’s second semester, with classes running Feb. 6 through June 17.

While the Dance Academy program is based on a full school year’s curriculum and dancers must meet the minimum age as of Sept. 1, 2022, students may enter the program any time during the year. All dancers are evaluated in their first class for proper placement at the teacher and directors discretion.

For more information, contact Chloe Davenport at 425-640-3107 or visit the www.mltrec.com/435/Academy-Classes.