The winter session of City of Mountlake Terrace dance and fitness programs has started virtually, and is open for registration.

Visit the Virtual Programs webpage for class descriptions, dates, prices and a link to register through DASH.

A variety of ages and levels in yoga, Stott Pilates, ballet, tap, jazz and lyrical are being offered Monday- Thursday. There is also a new adult/teen open level jazz class on Thursdays from 6:15- 7:15 p.m.