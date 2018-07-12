Register now for MLT 5K Fun Run & Walk on Saturday, July 28

Registration is open for the 2018 MLT 5K Fun Run & Walk, to be held on Saturday, July 28.

The seventh annual Mountlake Terrace 5K Fun Run/Walk is a family-friendly, small town event with a purpose. Hosted by Cedar Way Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (CWE PTO) in partnership with the Tour de Terrace, this benefit run has raised thousands of dollars for students of Mountlake Terrace elementary schools.

We welcome all who enjoy a good run/walk, with others in the community who support local schools.

The course is an out-and-back 5K starting and ending at the Mountlake Terrace High School. The path winds through the local neighborhoods and a woodsy trail in Terrace Creek Park.

Terrain for the run is good for young runners, families with jogging strollers, older runners and even competitive runners (who get to start first).

For those who would prefer to help and cheer instead of run – please consider volunteering! Sign up by emailing [email protected].

Online registration rates are as follows:

$25 for Adults

$20 for Youth

Age 5 and under (Free)

Click here to register online.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.