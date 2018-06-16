Register now for FUNdamentals of Collage workshop at MLT Library July 11

The Mountlake Terrace Library will host a FUNdamentals of Collage workshop on July 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Space is limited and pre-registration is required, which can be done at this link.

Get your feet wet in this fun and fast-paced collage workshop. A brief overview, tips, tricks, materials and tools are included, plus a ton of hands-on exercises.