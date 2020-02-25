Register now for annual Edmonds Schools Foundation March 13 fundraisers

Edmonds School District parents and community members are invited to A Recipe for Success! Annual Breakfast and Lunch on Friday, March 13.

Presented by Premera Blue Cross, A Recipe for Success! is the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds fund grants to schools and classrooms, stipends and scholarships, and food programs for children in need.

Join the Foundation for breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m. or lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Embassy Suites, Lynnwood. The guest speaker will be Erin Zackey, Edmonds Heights K-12 teacher and Creative Classroom grant recipient.

Register online through March 3.