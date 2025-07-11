Register for Maker Mondays: Creative paper weaving July 21 at MLT Library

Play with math and make a glider from 5-6 p.m. Monday, July 21, at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

There will be puzzles, games and other hands-on activities, including math art projects and building materials to craft gliders from straws and paper.

To register for the event, click here.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.





